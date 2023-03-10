According to the news on March 9, Realme GT Neo5 has attracted a lot of attention since its launch.The phone not only launched the world’s first 240W full-level second charge, but also achieved 1TB super large storage at 3499 yuan, making it the lowest priced 1TB mobile phone so far.

Due to the extremely competitive price, the 1TB version of Realme GT Neo5 has been in short supply since it was launched, and even second-hand products are also “sweet and sweet”. Mobile phone shop owner Evaluation Xiaopu has listed a second-hand Realme GT Neo5 1TB version on social platforms, with a one-year official broken screen saver back cover, and the price is 3450 yuan. This product was sold out soon after it was put on the shelves, and many buyers rushed to ask for it.

Currently, the 1TB version of Realme GT Neo5 is still out of stock, and other versions are available from stock.This week, the 16GB+512GB version of Realme GT Neo5 is also on the shelves, and the price is 3199 yuan, which is also very competitive.

In terms of core configuration, the machine uses a 6.74-inch 1.5K straight screen with a resolution of 2772×1240. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ flagship platform, and it is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel microscope lens. The main camera supports OIS optical image stabilization, 150W version battery is 5000mAh, 240W version battery is 4600mAh.

In terms of appearance, Realme GT Neo5 adopts a transparent RGB design to achieve no noise in the transparent area, creating an integrated metal camera DECO; equipped with an awakening halo system, which can be customized in 25 colors and 5 speed adjustments, and can be used for incoming call reminders and messages Notification and other multi-scenario applications.

