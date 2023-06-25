Demystifying Home Credit Consumer Finance Company Douyin Denies Acquisition of Consumer Finance Company ByteDance’s Loan Balance Has Reached 100 Billion- DoNews News

Demystifying Home Credit Consumer Finance Company Douyin Denies Acquisition of Consumer Finance Company ByteDance’s Loan Balance Has Reached 100 Billion

According to reports, recently, there has been news that ByteDance is negotiating to purchase Home Credit’s consumer finance license. Home Credit Consumer Finance was once one of the first four pilot consumer finance companies approved by the former China Banking Regulatory Commission, and its scale once exceeded 100 billion. The person in charge of Douyin Group said that the rumor is not true.

According to Tianyancha App, Home Credit Consumer Finance Co., Ltd. was established in November 2010. The legal representative, vice chairman and general manager are Ondrej Frydrych, and the chairman is Vladimir Nyc. The registered capital is 7 billion yuan, and the business scope includes distribution of personal consumption. Loans, acceptance of deposits from shareholders’ domestic subsidiaries and domestic shareholders, borrowing from domestic financial institutions, etc., are wholly owned by Home Credit NV. The bidding information shows that the company has won the bid for China Mobile’s installment payment project many times before. Risk information shows that recently, the company was listed as the person subject to enforcement by the People’s Court of Futian District, Shenzhen, with an execution target of 10,496 yuan. In addition, the company has associated thousands of legal litigation information, most of which are the company’s application for enforcement against others due to loan contract disputes.

