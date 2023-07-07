Home » Deputy Mayor Pan Guoqiang Leads Investment Promotion Activities in Shanghai, Boosting High-Quality Development
Business

Deputy Mayor Pan Guoqiang Leads Investment Promotion Activities in Shanghai, Boosting High-Quality Development

by admin

Yangzhou’s Acting Mayor, Pan Guoqiang, recently visited Shanghai to engage in investment promotion activities and strengthen cooperation between the two cities. This visit aimed to foster connections and initiate negotiations for projects that would contribute to the overall development of Yangzhou.

During his visit to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Pan Guoqiang met with the general manager, Cai Jianchun, and the deputy general manager, Dong Guoqun. Pan Guoqiang discussed Yangzhou’s efforts in promoting enterprise listings and expressed the hope that the Shanghai Stock Exchange would provide professional guidance to help more Yangzhou companies benefit from the capital market and achieve growth. Dong Guoqun appreciated Yangzhou’s listing work and committed to utilizing the exchange’s platforms and expertise to contribute to local economic development.

Another significant event witnessed by Pan Guoqiang was the signing of the global targeted drug industrialization base project at Yingpai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The project’s CEO, Cai Suixiong, praised Yangzhou’s favorable location and strong growth potential. He pledged to accelerate investments and establish factories to achieve mutually beneficial cooperation with Yangzhou. Pan Guoqiang congratulated the successful signing of the project and emphasized Yangzhou’s commitment to delivering comprehensive life cycle services and ensuring the project’s early initiation, completion, and impact.

In addition to these engagements, Pan Guoqiang also visited Lilly Asia Fund and Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., Ltd. He engaged in extensive discussions with senior management teams from both companies, exploring areas of cooperation and jointly striving towards establishing a renowned industrial science and technology innovation city.

Vice Mayor Tang Weihua also participated in this significant event, emphasizing the strong support and collaboration from the entire municipal government in promoting Yangzhou’s economic development.

See also  The pressure on the supply side has increased sharply, and oil is expected to fluctuate weakly in the short term | Soybean Oil_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Overall, Pan Guoqiang’s visit to Shanghai aimed to enhance collaboration between Yangzhou and Shanghai by attracting investments, facilitating project negotiations, and injecting new opportunities for high-quality development. The visit demonstrated Yangzhou’s commitment to fostering economic growth and seizing opportunities for the benefit of its residents.

You may also like

Resolution 37 of 03/07/2023 – Temporary assignment of...

Chint New Energy Leads the Way in TOPCon...

These celebrity founders left their startup in 2023

L Catterton evaluates US IPO for Birkenstock

“Now is a good time to buy a...

Minimum Wage Increases in 15 States and Localities...

This German-Turk built up trading companies with a...

Dell’Utri: “Here’s what I’ll do with the 30...

With a high salary, sustainability plays a lesser...

Generali: grows in Asia with the acquisition of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy