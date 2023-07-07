Deputy Mayor Pan Guoqiang Leads Investment Promotion Activities in Shanghai, Boosting High-Quality Development

Yangzhou’s Acting Mayor, Pan Guoqiang, recently visited Shanghai to engage in investment promotion activities and strengthen cooperation between the two cities. This visit aimed to foster connections and initiate negotiations for projects that would contribute to the overall development of Yangzhou.

During his visit to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Pan Guoqiang met with the general manager, Cai Jianchun, and the deputy general manager, Dong Guoqun. Pan Guoqiang discussed Yangzhou’s efforts in promoting enterprise listings and expressed the hope that the Shanghai Stock Exchange would provide professional guidance to help more Yangzhou companies benefit from the capital market and achieve growth. Dong Guoqun appreciated Yangzhou’s listing work and committed to utilizing the exchange’s platforms and expertise to contribute to local economic development.

Another significant event witnessed by Pan Guoqiang was the signing of the global targeted drug industrialization base project at Yingpai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The project’s CEO, Cai Suixiong, praised Yangzhou’s favorable location and strong growth potential. He pledged to accelerate investments and establish factories to achieve mutually beneficial cooperation with Yangzhou. Pan Guoqiang congratulated the successful signing of the project and emphasized Yangzhou’s commitment to delivering comprehensive life cycle services and ensuring the project’s early initiation, completion, and impact.

In addition to these engagements, Pan Guoqiang also visited Lilly Asia Fund and Shanghai Shenhe Investment Co., Ltd. He engaged in extensive discussions with senior management teams from both companies, exploring areas of cooperation and jointly striving towards establishing a renowned industrial science and technology innovation city.

Vice Mayor Tang Weihua also participated in this significant event, emphasizing the strong support and collaboration from the entire municipal government in promoting Yangzhou’s economic development.

Overall, Pan Guoqiang’s visit to Shanghai aimed to enhance collaboration between Yangzhou and Shanghai by attracting investments, facilitating project negotiations, and injecting new opportunities for high-quality development. The visit demonstrated Yangzhou’s commitment to fostering economic growth and seizing opportunities for the benefit of its residents.

