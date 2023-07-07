Title: Detroit Tigers Shut Out Oakland Athletics 9-0 Behind Stellar Pitching and Power-Hitting

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers showcased an impressive display of talent, securing a dominant 9-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. Behind a stellar pitching performance led by All-Star Michael Lorenzen and an explosive offensive showing, the Tigers cruised to an emphatic win.

The Tigers wasted no time in asserting their dominance as Javier Báez drove in two runs with a timely single in the first inning. Jake Marisnick also made his presence felt, homering and contributing two RBIs for the team. This marked the fifth shutout of the season for the Tigers, while the Athletics struggled yet again to find their offensive rhythm, being held to just four hits.

Michael Lorenzen proved to be a force on the mound, allowing just three hits over five innings while striking out four batters. Demonstrating exceptional command, Lorenzen threw a mere 60 pitches throughout his outing. Tyler Holton, Brendan White, and Chasen Shreve continued the impressive pitching display, securing a combined shutout effort for the Tigers.

Although the Athletics entered the series against the Tigers on a high note, having won four of their last five games, they were unable to replicate their previous success. Oakland’s lackluster offensive performance was highlighted by their ten instances of being held scoreless this season and being limited to four hits or fewer on sixteen occasions.

The loss against the Tigers also highlighted the Athletics’ struggles against Detroit. Since the start of the 2017 season, Oakland boasts a commanding 31-6 (.838) record against the Tigers, including a staggering 19-3 record at Comerica Park. The Athletics’ overall record of 25-64 this year puts them on track for potentially their most losses since the 2003 season, when the Tigers finished with a disastrous 43-119 record.

Rookie pitcher Hogan Harris (2-3) had a forgettable outing for the Athletics, surrendering a career-high seven runs, accompanied by eight hits and four walks in just 4 2-3 innings.

Individual performances of note include Cuban player Aledmys Díaz, who went 3-1 at bat for the Athletics, and Colombian standout Jordan Diaz, who contributed with a 3-2 performance. For the victorious Tigers, Puerto Rican star Javier Báez had an exceptional game, going a perfect 3-3 at bat, scoring two runs, and driving in two RBIs. Cuban player Andy Ibáñez also made valuable contributions, going 4-1 at the plate and crossing the plate twice.

With this resounding victory over the Athletics, the Detroit Tigers showcased their potential and ended the series on a high note. The team will look to build upon their success as they progress through the remainder of the season.

