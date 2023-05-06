Home » Despite all the eco-subsidies – where is the German environmental giant?
Business

Despite all the eco-subsidies – where is the German environmental giant?

by admin
Despite all the eco-subsidies – where is the German environmental giant?

Episode 261

The sale of the German medium-sized company Viessmann to the US air conditioning giant Carrier Global has fueled the discussion about a failed green economic policy. The two business journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz also discuss why the location, despite billions for wind power, solar and now heat pumps, does not have its own global eco-champion on the stock exchange.

Other topics:

Sell ​​in May – why the stock market wisdom could fit again this year Buy at an all-time low or record high – dispute about the right time to enter Thelen share Alphawave – why Deffner has now struck at the British AI disruption – why the shares of Chegg and other educational companies are falling KI boost – why you never have to hear bad sound quality again New low at Tui – what speaks for the shares of the travel group now Market research on the Internet – why you should view every survey with skepticism And here you can find the big audio Difference thanks to artificial intelligence:

There are now separate hoodies for “Deffner&Zschäpitz” fans. Simply order here: www.welt.de/hoodie

Imprint:

Data protection:

See also  Pure white body YYDS! vivo X90 confession color matching first sale today: starting from 3999 yuan – yqqlm

You may also like

05/06/2023 – Drawing of the Glückspirale numbers: With...

Unions in the square in Bologna against the...

Persistent inflation and higher wages: is there a...

Survey, 43.4% believe companies cannot find workers because...

Enel, showdown at the meeting. But the real...

Germany ticket for all Living Hotels & DERAG...

Crozza/ De Luca: “If Napoli win it is...

In Switzerland, people are reacting with skepticism to...

Cnh Industrial: revenues up 15% in the first...

Euref Campus in Berlin-Schoeneberg: Formerly a gas tank...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy