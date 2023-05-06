Despite all the eco-subsidies – where is the German environmental giant?

Episode 261

The sale of the German medium-sized company Viessmann to the US air conditioning giant Carrier Global has fueled the discussion about a failed green economic policy. The two business journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz also discuss why the location, despite billions for wind power, solar and now heat pumps, does not have its own global eco-champion on the stock exchange.

Other topics:

Sell ​​in May – why the stock market wisdom could fit again this year Buy at an all-time low or record high – dispute about the right time to enter Thelen share Alphawave – why Deffner has now struck at the British AI disruption – why the shares of Chegg and other educational companies are falling KI boost – why you never have to hear bad sound quality again New low at Tui – what speaks for the shares of the travel group now Market research on the Internet – why you should view every survey with skepticism And here you can find the big audio Difference thanks to artificial intelligence:

