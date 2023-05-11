Despite many problems: Bahn pays out more than 100 million euros in bonuses

Deutsche Bahn pays its executives tens of thousands of euros in bonuses. Getty Images / Andreas Rentz / Staff

Deutsche Bahn is said to have paid out more than 100 million euros in bonuses at the end of April, as reported by the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. The payments stand in contrast to the company’s many problems – late trains, an ailing rail network and dissatisfied customers. Claus Weselsky, head of the GDL train drivers’ union, also criticized the payments and called for new contracts with the railways.

Die Deutsche Bahn pays theirs executives according to a report by the “Süddeutsche Zeitung“ Bonuses amounting to tens of thousands of euros. Overall, there is even talk of a three-digit million amount in railway circles. According to the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, around 30,000 employees will receive the additional payments.

The bonuses for the 3,800 managers at Deutsche Bahn should therefore amount to several tens of thousands of euros per person. In addition, a further 4,700 employees who are paid via tariff and 22,000 other employees also receive payments. The exact amount depends on personal performance and the situation of the company. The company wants to celebrate successes such as high profits and a good climate balance with the payments.

The balance sheet of Bahn however, does not reflect these achievements. Green politician Stefan Gelbhaar, one of six representatives of the traffic light coalition on the Deutsche Bahn supervisory board, criticizes the Deutsche Bahn bonus system as “outdated and unemployable”, according to the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. Delays, train cancellations and frustrated passengers and employees would shape the debate. In addition, according to the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, the railway is dependent on a high level of support from the state – for example for the renovation of the rail network.

Claus Weselsky, head of the labor union the engine driver GDL, criticizes the payments according to the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and speaks of “impudence”. Weselsky said that despite numerous failures, there was a “self-service mentality” at Deutsche Bahn. Two years ago, the union boss called for new contracts with the railways in which executives should forgo bonuses entirely.

vn