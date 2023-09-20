Deutsche Bank Private Italy: Elisabetta Grassi new head of Insurance Platforms

Deutsche Bank recently announced a significant change in their leadership team. Elisabetta Grassi has been appointed the new head of insurance platforms at Deutsche Bank Private Bank Italy. This new position gives her a crucial role in the management and development of the bank’s insurance strategy.

Grassi will be responsible for managing relationships with the institution’s insurance partners. This is a key part of his role, as collaboration with insurance partners is vital to the bank’s efficient operation and growth. Furthermore, he will be responsible for promoting life insurance products, aligning with Deutsche Bank Private Bank’s global strategy.

