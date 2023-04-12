Home Business Deutsche Bank reduces risk of IT operations in Russia




Deutsche Bank is seeking to minimize disruption to its business to reduce risk to its technology operations in Russia, in line with the law.

The comments by a bank spokesman followed a report published by the Financial Times that the bank was shutting down its remaining tech operations in Moscow and St.Pietroburgo to end its decades-long reliance on Russian computer skills. “We continue to de-risk our operations in the Russian technology hub,” the spokesperson told Reuters in an email, adding that options offered to employees include mutually exit, transfer and stay on the platform.

