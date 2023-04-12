Deutsche Bank is seeking to minimize disruption to its business to reduce risk to its technology operations in Russia, in line with the law.

The comments by a bank spokesman followed a report published by the Financial Times that the bank was shutting down its remaining tech operations in Moscow and St.Pietroburgo to end its decades-long reliance on Russian computer skills. “We continue to de-risk our operations in the Russian technology hub,” the spokesperson told Reuters in an email, adding that options offered to employees include mutually exit, transfer and stay on the platform.