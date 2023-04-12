After the success of his recent single “Strong”, his first collaboration with Fred Again.. which has become her biggest solo song to date, Romy has returned with “Enjoy Your Life.” The song is inspired by a special night when the iconic Robyn took Romy to see the singer-songwriter Beverly Glenn-Copeland perform in Stockholm. One line from one song in particular stopped Romy in her tracks: “My mother tells me enjoy your life” from Glenn-Copeland’s “La Vita.” It’s a line that was particularly moving for the singer, whose own mother passed away when she was just 11 years old.