New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson said Tuesday that he feels physically fine but will only return to the game “when I feel like Zion,” acknowledging a mental roadblock in his path to reuniting with the team as they head into the playoff race.

“It was frustrating – said Williamson – I will not lie to you. It was very frustrating. Not being able to play sucks. But I mean, things have gotten better. Things have improved a lot.”

On actual recovery times: «Physically I’m fine, now it’s just a question of when I’ll feel like Zion. I know the atmosphere that awaits me, I know the playoffs. So now it’s just a question of when I feel like Zion.”

