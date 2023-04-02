Dhe successor to the 9-euro ticket is here: From April 3rd, the 49-euro ticket for buses and trains in national local transport will go on sale in advance. According to the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV), it could convince around 5.6 million people of its usefulness and persuade around 11.3 million passengers to switch to the new service. WELT has calculated what the Deutschlandticket brings, how it can be bought cheaper and who can benefit from it at all.