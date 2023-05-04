Home » Di Maio and the beautiful Alessia: tenderness overlooking Vesuvius waiting for the Gulf. Photo
Luigi DiMaiofreshly appointed as EU envoy in Persian Gulflooking forward to starting the new assignment enjoys the sun of Napoli in the company of his new flame Alessia D’Alessandro. “Who” immortalized them during their vacation Neapolitan, which looks like a honeymoon. The two participated, in the spring bridge, at wedding by the lawyer Gennaro Paipais, president of the Union of young criminal lawyers of Naples: an ideal opportunity to forget for a few hours the heated controversies of political opponents over his appointment as diplomatic (for which he will apparently receive a salary close to 13 thousand euros per month). Three days of serenity at the Hotel Vesuvio in Naples, the large hotel on the Neapolitan seafront where the former exponent Five stars arrived last Saturday accompanied by 4 men e two escort cars.

It is here – reports Chi – that they have been hosted all guests at the ceremony, including the singer Gigi D’Alessioalso a witness of the spouses like Di Maio. Alessia D’Alessandrothe beautiful thirty-three year old who for a few months has been a steady couple with the ex-minister (whose relationship with the journalist Virginia Saba arrived at the end of the line in December), instead she arrived alone: ​​perhaps from Agropoli, in Cilento, where her German mother Beatrice lives, longtime companion of Prince Angelo Granito di Belmonte, owner of Punta Licosa and much more in Santamaria di Castellabate . There new couple will have to contend with a number of trips Very challengingif all goes well and Di Maio will become the first special envoy of the EU in the Arab countries on June 1st: at this point the beautiful Alessia (who is also said to be very ambitious) will remain at Roma or will follow her new Prince Charming around the world? We’ll find out soon.

