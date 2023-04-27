Home » Di Maio sent to the Gulf: the ok arrives from the EU political and security committee
Di Maio sent to the Gulf: the ok arrives from the EU political and security committee

by admin
Di Maio sent to the Gulf: the ok arrives from the EU political and security committee

Di Maio sent to the Gulf: he will be in office from June 1st

The Political and Security Committee of the EU (Cops), according to what theANSAratified the appointment of Luigi Di Maio as special representative of the EU in the Gulf. The Committee, made up of the representatives of the 27 member states at the COPS, took note of the appointment proposed by theHigh Representative Ue for Politics Estera Josep Borrell without any discussion on the point.

The appointment of the former foreign minister will have to be ratified by the EU Council. The ratification procedure, in theory, does not involve debates. If so, Di Maio will take office as EU envoy to the Gulf from June first.

See also  Subscription of A shares | Guanghua (001333.SZ) starts subscription of polyester resin for powder coatings, ranking second in the industry for many years in a row | Guanghua_Sina Finance_Sina.com

