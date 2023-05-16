Diesel scandal: That’s why ex-Audi boss Stadler is now making a confession

Former Audi boss Stadler confesses in the diesel process. picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | Christof Stache

Rupert Stadler confessed. The former Audi boss regrets his misconduct in dealing with the diesel scandal. He is the first former VW board member to admit fraud allegations in connection with the diesel scandal. The process is likely to end for him with a suspended sentence. He was able to avoid a prison sentence.

In the ongoing fraud process in connection with the diesel scandal, the former Audi– CEO Rupert Stadler acknowledged his misconduct. According to a statement made by his lawyer on Tuesday, Stadler could have intervened but failed to do so. He regrets this very much and admits “that it would have taken more care”. Stadler confirmed his statements. Based on an agreement with the court and Public prosecutor it is to be expected that the proceedings will end with a suspended sentence.

Stadler fully admits allegations and escapes jail time

With his confession on the 168th day of the trial, Stadler is the first board member of the VW Group, which recognizes the allegation of fraud by omission in the diesel scandal in court. In the event of a comprehensive confession and the payment of 1.1 million euros, the 60-year-old was given a suspended sentence of one and a half to two years. Court spokesman Laurent Lafleur said that Stadler had “completely” admitted to the allegation of fraud by omission.

read too Software earthquake in Wolfsburg: VW boss Oliver Blume wants to throw out the board of directors of the IT subsidiary Cariad



Stadler, who had maintained his innocence for years, announced his confession in early May and asked for additional preparation time. The court had previously made it clear that without a confession he would face imprisonment.

According to the court’s preliminary assessment, Stadler should have recognized by July 2016 at the latest that the exhaust gas values ​​could have been manipulated. Instead of investigating and informing trading partners, he let the cars continue to be sold until early 2018. Stadler has now admitted this.

Failing to provide clarification

Stadler announced that he had not managed to solve the diesel crisis at Audi. He initially relied on the experts, but failed to provide clarification.

After the confession, the trial, which has been ongoing since September 2020, could soon be completed, probably in June. The former head of Audi engine development, Wolfgang Hatz, and two of his senior engineers have already admitted that they initiated the design of the engine software. With impermissible defeat devices, the vehicles did comply with the nitrogen oxide limit values ​​in the test bench, but not on the road. According to the court, Hatz and an engineer can also count on probation. The proceedings against the other engineer have already been discontinued against a payment of money.

dpa/tlf