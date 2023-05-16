Home » come Planet of Lana, FIFA 23, Massive Chalice and more
come Planet of Lana, FIFA 23, Massive Chalice and more

come Planet of Lana, FIFA 23, Massive Chalice and more

Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next 2 weeks, confirming the already announced Planet of Lana, FIFA 23 e Cassette Beasts to which are added titles such as the excellent turn-based strategy Massive Chalice, Ghost Lore e Chicory.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

  • FIFA 23 (Console e PC) EA Play
  • Eastern Exorcist (Console and PC) – May 18
  • Ghostlore (Consul) – May 18
  • Planet of Lana (Console and PC) – May 23
  • Cassette Beasts (Consul) – 25 May
  • Massive Chalice (Cloud and Console) – May 25
  • Railway Empire 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – May 25
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Console and PC) – May 30

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.

