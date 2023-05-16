come Planet of Lana, FIFA 23, Massive Chalice and more

Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next 2 weeks, confirming the already announced Planet of Lana, FIFA 23 e Cassette Beasts to which are added titles such as the excellent turn-based strategy Massive Chalice, Ghost Lore e Chicory.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

FIFA 23 (Console e PC) EA Play

(Console e PC) EA Play Eastern Exorcist (Console and PC) – May 18

(Console and PC) – May 18 Ghostlore (Consul) – May 18

(Consul) – May 18 Planet of Lana (Console and PC) – May 23

(Console and PC) – May 23 Cassette Beasts (Consul) – 25 May

(Consul) – 25 May Massive Chalice (Cloud and Console) – May 25

(Cloud and Console) – May 25 Railway Empire 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – May 25

(Cloud, Console and PC) – May 25 Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Console and PC) – May 30

