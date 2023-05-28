Diesel scandal: The Audi boss falls soft

The court shows Stadler as lenient as VW. In view of the scandal, that’s too much of a good thing, says our author Klaus Köster.

Klaus Koester 05/26/2023 – 17:52

A real confession looks different. He “recognized it as possible and accepted with approval that the condition of diesel engines might not meet the legal approval requirements.” Ex-Audi-Chef Rupert Stadler explain in plenty of cryptic before the district court of Munich. For Stadler, the main concern with the confession was to find a way to avoid imprisonment on the one hand and on the other hand not to call new plaintiffs onto the scene through far-reaching statements. He admits just enough to keep prosecutors and the court from imposing a prison sentence. It doesn’t have much to do with finding the truth.