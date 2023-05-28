Pulitzer’s Bar, in the center of Amsterdam, is the perfect place for a special cocktail with a touch of elegance and mystique. With its dark and mysterious atmosphere, expert mixologists and impeccable service, Pulitzer’s Bar Amsterdam is a place where you can really get pampered! We tried out the new menu and share our favorite cocktails with you.

Pulitzer’s Bar Amsterdam

Pulitzer’s Bar Amsterdam: a mysterious bar with spectacular cocktails

As soon as you Pulitzer’s Bar enters, you immediately step into another world. Dark, and therefore a bit mysterious, with intimate corners to sit and subtle lighting. Very cordial staff, who are happy to give you advice on which cocktail suits you. And also important: that ensures that there is always a glass of cold water and snacks on your table! It’s not for nothing that the Pulitzer’s Bar is on our list of favorite places for drinks in Amsterdam.

Avantgarde Caipirinha

At Pulitzer’s Bar, the focus is on making high quality cocktails that stimulate the senses and always with a twist. The menu has recently been renewed, so we were very curious what kind of goodies were on the menu this time. Do you feel like starting the evening with a refreshing drink? Then definitely go for the Avantgard Caipirinha. Of course with Cachaca, and extra exciting taste because of the Bergamot and the subtle taste of roasted pineapple. If you like something sweet, then the Breakfast Margarita is highly recommended. This classic is based on tequila, but the taste of a bowl of cornflakes with milk and strawberry also shines through. Very special!

Chestnut Old Fashioned

Do you prefer a heavier cocktail? Then the Chestnut Old Fashioned is really fantastic – this is really our favorite from this menu. A smooth Woodford Reserve Bourbon, in which you can taste chestnut and spicy notes. Really heartwarming! And for all Martinis lovers brings the Starter Martini your favorite drink the next level. The dry martini is supplemented with butter and sage.

Pulitzer Garden

We had a really lovely evening at Pulitzer’s Bar! Is all that mysterious not for you? Then it’s good to know that Pulitzer Garden is also open again: a lovely courtyard garden, where you can have a bite to eat or a drink on the sunny terrace.

Pulitzer’s Bar & Pulitzer Garden

Prinsengracht 323, Amsterdam Center

