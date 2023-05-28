Home » English Newcastle is interested in the services of Sayes
Hesport – Mohamed FankarSunday 28 May 2023 – 06:20

The English football team Newcastle intends to make an offer to Moroccan international Roman Sayes, the Turkish Besiktas player, during the upcoming summer transfer period.

According to the Turkish “TRT Sport” website, Newcastle is looking forward to contracting with Sayes in the coming period, in order to benefit from his experience in the English Premier League, after he played six years with Wolverhampton before moving to Besiktas last summer.

And the same source stated that the “Macbase” management, after finishing fourth in the league, which qualifies for the European Champions League next season, wants to strengthen its ranks with experienced players to achieve the best results.

In turn, the “Haber Turk” website revealed that the Besiktas administration agreed to transfer Sayes, who has a contract with the team until next year, but would not allow him to leave without benefiting from an estimated five million euros.

And the Turkish website reported that the coach of “Al-Nusour” Shinol Güneş put Sayes on the list of unwanted players for the next season, which reinforces the hypothesis that the Moroccan player will leave the “Super League” league.

And previous media reports revealed that the “Black” Dean was looking forward to returning to England, after his name had previously been associated with the English Nottingham Forest team.

Sayes’ contract with Besiktas expires in June 2024, after he moved to him free from Wolverhampton last summer.

