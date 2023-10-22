Digital Euro, this is how the new Central Bank currency will work

MILANO – The European Central Bank has launched the digital euro, kicking off the second (two-year) phase of this revolution. A revolution that Eurotower itself introduces with important words, listing the benefits expected from the digitalisation of paper money: “Widely accepted and easy to use; free in its basic uses; usable for every digital payment in the Eurozone; does not require an online connection (can also be used offline); maximum possible protection of privacy; inclusive, leaves no one behind; allows you to settle payments instantly; Safe; risk-free because it is a currency issued by a central bank; usable for payments at points of sale and for exchanging money between private individuals”.

