Digital Value: Obtains the top partnership with Oracle in the Cloud environment

Digital Value, a company active in Italy in the ICT infrastructure sector and included in Euronext Tech Leaders, has achieved the Oracle Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) certification, thus accrediting itself among the Italian Oracle Partners who have already achieved this result.

Analysts predict that public cloud spending will exceed 45% of all corporate IT spending by 2026: Digital Value plays a key role in executing cloud strategy of complex organizations due to its robustness and proven technical ability to identify and respond to the growing technological demands that impact business objectives and that, through Oracle solutions, influence long-term benefits in terms of costs, operational efficiency and user experience.

