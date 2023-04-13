“Almost every third company that wants to invest abroad is reacting to the deteriorating cost structure in Germany,” said Volker Treier, head of DIHK foreign trade. “That should be a wake-up call to politicians to improve the location conditions in Germany”. According to DIHK findings, industrial companies that invest abroad to save costs have fewer domestic investment and employment plans than the average industrial company. “In this way, they differ from companies whose motives for foreign investment are market development or sales.”