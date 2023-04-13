Home World Women’s handball. Romania achieved a unique performance in history
Women’s handball. Romania achieved a unique performance in history

Romania’s national women’s handball team prevailed without emotion in the return leg of the qualifying round for the final tournament of the World Championship, which will be played at the end of November. The tricolors won, again, against the Portuguese national team, score 28-24, after Cristina Neagu and company had “crushed” their opponents 35-20 in the round.

The Romanian national team ticked off a new unique performance in the history of women’s handball. Our girls have qualified for the final tournament of the 2023 World Championship which will be hosted by Norway, Denmark and Sweden from 29 November to 17 December. The national team of our country is the only representative team in the world that has not been absent from any World Championship final tournament!

