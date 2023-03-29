Home Business Diletta Leotta pregnant: the sex of the baby and when the muse of Serie A will give birth
Diletta Leotta pregnant: the sex of the baby and when the muse of Serie A will give birth

by admin
Diletta Leotta pregnant: the sex of the baby and when the muse of Serie A will give birth

Diletta Leotta (Instagram dilettaleotta)

Diletta Leotta pregnant: child with Loris Karius. The gossip about the pregnancy of the Dazn star

Diletta Leotta officially announced it with an emotional video on March 24: it is PRECINCT (“We have to tell you something…but do you already know? We explode with joy! Me and my belly”). The queen of Italian football (on Dazn) is expecting a child from Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius. Then came the first social photo with the tummy (“First holiday together”).

Diletta Leotta pregnant: fourth month of pregnancy, expecting a baby girl. Gossip

Meanwhile, the first rumors about Diletta Leotta’s pregnancy arrive. “It will be a’summer in pink for Diletta Leotta who has announced that she is pregnant with her partner Loris Karius”, writes the weekly Chi. “The presenter is at fourth month of pregnancy and according to what “Chi” has learned from friends expecting a baby girl“. So it would be a pink bow for Diletta and Karius. With a part which, following these rumors and doing the math, should arrive around the end of August, therefore close to the start of the next Serie A season (the first day is scheduled for the weekend of 20/8 according to what the Lega Calcio has communicated in recent months).

