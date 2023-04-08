Direct flights to Europe and the United States, Hangzhou opened two intercontinental routes Why did the global logistics giant choose Hangzhou?

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-08 07:04

On April 6, the first all-cargo route from Hangzhou to Denmark was officially launched. At 9:13 on the same day, a 767-300 cargo plane flew from Billund, the second largest airport in Denmark, to Hangzhou Airport. A few hours later, it would carry 23 tons of cosmetics, small household appliances, auto parts and other goods and fly to Denmark again. Distribution to all parts of Europe via transit in Billund.

Just a few days ago, on April 4, the Hangzhou-Chicago regular freight route was launched.

Both routes are operated by Maersk Cargo Airlines, a global shipping and logistics giant. At the beginning of the flight, the flight between Hangzhou and Billund will be three times a week, and it is planned to further increase the frequency in the third quarter. The flight between Hangzhou and Chicago will be twice a week, and the frequency will be adjusted according to subsequent market conditions. Hangzhou has also become the destination where Maersk has invested the largest capacity in China, and Hangzhou Airport has also become the first airport where Maersk has launched regular cargo flights in China.

Ms. Wu Bingqing, President of Maersk Greater China, said, “We believe that Hangzhou’s hinterland economy is very worthy of building a better air logistics chain. Hangzhou Airport’s regional advantages are very significant, and we will consider the development of more routes in the future to create a more flexible and faster aviation system.”

Zhang Rong, general manager of Zhejiang Airport Logistics Development Co., Ltd., said that the new route not only further enhances the cargo transfer and distribution capacity of Hangzhou Airport to Europe and the United States, but also realizes the air transportation between Zhejiang, East China and the East Coast of the United States, the world‘s two major manufacturing and commercial centers, and the Nordic region. The high-density networking of freight can also promote the construction of the Hangzhou area of ​​the Zhejiang Free Trade Zone, help a new round of high-level opening up, and improve and optimize the business environment. In the future, there will be more international cargo routes in Hangzhou.