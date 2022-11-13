Directly at the Food and Drinks Fair | The liquor industry has entered a period of in-depth adjustment, and the head wine companies have “multi-handed” to find a breakthrough



Financial Associated Press, November 13 (Reporter Wu Weiling)Recently, the highly anticipated 106th National Sugar and Wine Commodities Fair kicked off in Chengdu. A reporter from the Financial Associated Press learned from the meeting that it has become an industry consensus that liquor has entered a period of in-depth adjustment. During the adjustment period, the growth channel of the industry will be narrowed, and the growth space will exist in the leading wine companies. Seeking breakthroughs in the adjustment, building production and storage barriers, brand strengthening and marketing have become the same measures for enterprises.

The industry has entered a deep adjustment. “Everyone who makes wine this year knows it, but it is difficult to say one word.” At the “2022 China Soy Sauce and Wine Conference” in the sub-forum of the National Food and Drinks Fair, Zhang Daohong, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Jinsha Wine Industry, said so. sighed.

Since the beginning of this year, some consumption scenarios of liquor have been missing, and the industry has faced challenges. A reporter from the Financial Associated Press has learned from field investigations that this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day are both “not busy during the peak season”, and dealers are more cautious in stockpiling goods, and there have been signs of slowdown in sales in some areas.

Regarding the adjustment of the industry, Zhang Daohong called it “the rational return after the overheated development of sauce wine”. He further said: “Under the leadership of Maotai, the Chinese soy sauce wine with Guizhou as the core has experienced five years of mixed development and a blowout development. The current situation is inevitable.”

In the face of industry adjustment, the industry has pinned its growth point on leading companies.

Zhang Daohong pointed out that in the future cyclical development, high-quality sauce wine brands will have huge growth space, but the channel is narrow. Only by completing the comprehensive strategic layout of industries, brands, products, markets, and culture can they survive in the complex and changeable environment. Squeeze through this narrow growth channel.

Zhang Daohong delivered the keynote speech “Confidence in Soy Sauce and Wine in the New Cycle” Photo by a reporter from the Financial Associated Press On October 25, Fosun’s Shede Wine Industry and Yelang Ancient Wine formally established a joint venture company, which is widely regarded by the industry as Fosun’s official entry into Soy Sauce Wine signal of.

The layout of sauce wine at this time undoubtedly shows Fosun’s confidence in sauce wine. However, at the “2022 China Liquor Industry Conference”, the main forum of the China Food and Drinks Fair, Wu Yifei, chairman and CEO of Fuyu Liquor Development Group and chairman of Sichuan Tuopai Shede Group Co., Ltd., said bluntly that the entire liquor industry has entered a period of deep industry adjustment this year. Consumers are gradually mature, and regional brands are becoming more and more difficult. In the next 5-10 years, leading companies and famous wine companies will become stronger and stronger. Only regional brands with brand depth and mature minds will have the opportunity.

From the data point of view, the head enterprises have indeed become the growth point in the adjustment period. A reporter from the Financial Associated Press learned from the meeting that in the first three quarters of this year, the total brewing output of regulated enterprises in the national brewing industry was 36.63 million kiloliters, a year-on-year increase of 5%, and the cumulative revenue was 713.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.07%. 100 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 36.04%.

Wine companies seek breakthroughs: production capacity, market, and brand “multi-hands” In terms of industry adjustment and response, many wine companies proposed to build “production and storage barriers”.

Zhang Daohong introduced that Jinsha Wine currently has an annual production capacity of 24,000 tons and a base wine inventory of 50,000 tons. Annual sales and 20% increase in inventory base wine every year” are set as the core mechanism for production and storage.

Wang Qiang, president of Yelanggu Wine Co., Ltd. and Guizhou Yelanggu Winery Co., Ltd., pointed out that during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, the second-phase expansion capacity of Yelanggu Factory will reach 20,000 tons, and the wine storage capacity will be 100,000 tons.

In terms of the market, Hou Xiaohai, CEO of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co., Ltd. and Chairman of China Resources Snow Beer (China) Co., Ltd., pointed out that in the future, the liquor business will focus on the cultivation of young markets. A major issue, what kind of wine our young people drink and how to drink, we hope to have more exploration in this area.”

Hou Xiaohai delivered a keynote speech titled “Becoming an Explorer in the New World of Liquor”. Caixing News Agency reporter She Cailian News Agency reporter noticed that listed companies have also been actively promoting the construction of production capacity, market and brand since this year.

A person from Jiuguijiu (000799.SZ) once said that this year, the company will promote the national layout, and use the Jiugui series to drive the cultivation of a fragrant market atmosphere, while the internal reference series will gradually expand the high-end market. The growth is relatively fast. In areas with strong consumption such as East China and South China, there is room for further growth in the future; in terms of production capacity, the company’s second-phase reconstruction and expansion of the factory will be completed this year, and the first-phase project in the third district will be completed in 2023. The project can add 12,800 tons of production capacity.

On November 5, Wuliangye (000858.SZ) announced a total investment of 11.5 billion yuan, including the 100,000-ton ecological brewing project, the construction of the 501 Ancient Cellar Pond China Liquor Cultural Holy Land, and the construction of the company’s portal area project. Wuliangye pointed out in the announcement that according to the “14th Five-Year Plan”, the company’s brewing production capacity will be increased to 200,000 tons, and the construction of the 501 ancient cellar and the company’s gateway area project aims to further enhance the cultural experience and stickiness of consumers, improve The company’s image will continue to enhance the brand value of Wuliangye.

