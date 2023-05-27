Disney: new investments in Florida

Despite his battle with the governor Ron DeSantisDisney remains committed to the State of Florida.

The media and theme park giant plans to invest $17 billion in central Florida’s Walt Disney World hub over the next decade, with the potential to create 13,000 jobs.

Those figures have been echoed by Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger and Parks Chief Josh D’Amaro in recent months, as tensions between Disney and Florida lawmakers have continued to escalate. The confrontation has taken on even greater significance now that DeSantis is officially running for president.