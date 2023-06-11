Disturbing: The dam breach and the counter-offensive

Morning Briefing vom 07.06.2023

Ukraine’s Kakhovka Dam was destroyed in an explosion. It is not yet clear who is responsible for this. Infrastructure could be crucial for the Ukrainian offensive.

