Dollar Exchange Rate in Peru: Today’s Prices and Last Week’s Performance

The price of the dollar in Peru for today, Saturday, November 25, 2023, has been released by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP). The US currency closed yesterday with a value of S/3,738 and an interbank exchange rate of S/3.7348. The maximum and minimum values were reported to be S/3.7390 and S/3.7290, respectively.

Sunat has recorded the price of the dollar today, November 25, at S/3,728 and S/3,739 in purchase and sale, respectively, while the website quéestaeldolar.pe is quoting the purchase at S/3.72 and the sale at S/3,745.

Looking back at last week, the interbank exchange rate closed with an average value of S/3.7716, a maximum value of S/3.7780, and a minimum of S/3.760, as reported by the issuing entity. The US currency closed on Friday, November 17, at a value of S/3.7640, with an average interbank rate of S/3.7716.

The latest BCRP report on the price of the dollar in the local market is now available for consultation.

