War Israel – Hamas live

“Truce Holds but Violence Continues in Gaza and West Bank”

The truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has entered its third day, but incidents of violence continue to be reported. Israeli soldiers fired on Palestinians in a refugee camp in the center of the Strip, resulting in the death of one farmer and the injury of another, according to the Red Crescent.

In the West Bank, at least seven people, including two minors, have been killed in the last few hours by shots fired by Israeli forces.

The first exchange of hostages and prisoners occurred on Friday, with Hamas delaying the release of a second group of 13 Israeli hostages and four Thais on Saturday. This delay was due to accusations by Hamas that Israel had violated the terms of the agreement, which Israel denied. Eventually, the exchange took place, and 39 Palestinian prisoners were released.

On the humanitarian front, a record number of 187 trucks with humanitarian aid entered Gaza on the second day of the truce, with 61 of them reaching the northern strip, the main area of hostilities, according to the UN.

The situation in the region remains tense despite the truce, and both sides are on edge as the conflict between Israel and Gaza continues.

Share this: Facebook

X

