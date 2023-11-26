Home » War Israel – Hamas live
World

War Israel – Hamas live

by admin

“Truce Holds but Violence Continues in Gaza and West Bank”

The truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has entered its third day, but incidents of violence continue to be reported. Israeli soldiers fired on Palestinians in a refugee camp in the center of the Strip, resulting in the death of one farmer and the injury of another, according to the Red Crescent.

In the West Bank, at least seven people, including two minors, have been killed in the last few hours by shots fired by Israeli forces.

The first exchange of hostages and prisoners occurred on Friday, with Hamas delaying the release of a second group of 13 Israeli hostages and four Thais on Saturday. This delay was due to accusations by Hamas that Israel had violated the terms of the agreement, which Israel denied. Eventually, the exchange took place, and 39 Palestinian prisoners were released.

On the humanitarian front, a record number of 187 trucks with humanitarian aid entered Gaza on the second day of the truce, with 61 of them reaching the northern strip, the main area of hostilities, according to the UN.

The situation in the region remains tense despite the truce, and both sides are on edge as the conflict between Israel and Gaza continues.

See also  fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

You may also like

Shadows from Japan – Magical and mysterious creatures...

news, hostage release and more

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Sturla Holm Lægreid won the normal distance in...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

How much substance is there in the agreement...

The winners of the SAG Awards 2024 –...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy