Home » Dollar falls to two-year low – and could fall further
Business

Dollar falls to two-year low – and could fall further

by admin
Dollar falls to two-year low – and could fall further

The dollar falls to a two-year low – and it could fall further

American tourists are feeling the depreciation of their currency. “The dollar is still massively overvalued in terms of purchasing power parity,” says an economist.

For UBS economist Daniel Kalt, the dollar is still overvalued.

Bild: Getty

Ron and Lucy are waiting at Zurich Airport for their return flight to Miami after a little tour of Europe. “Travelling abroad was funnier last year,” says Ron, speaking of the exchange rate.

See also  Zhejiang Satellite TV Super 818 Car Carnival Night "Fission" Dance Beauty Sensory Upgrade Makes Beauty Drive Dreams-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Death, philosophy and irony: here is ‘A levella,...

Inner Mongolia Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau Implements...

Stadler whips rail traffic around Mount Vesuvius into...

Death in Venice on a day of celebration...

Reservations become essential for French natural sites

The Popularity and Shortage of Large-Denomination Certificates of...

Oncologist arrested in Bari, the defense: “What bribes?...

Worldwide unique center of excellence for airships on...

From Books to All: The Evolution of Amazon’s...

Rusks are bad, watch your heart and blood...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy