Dollar falls to two-year low – and could fall further

The dollar falls to a two-year low – and it could fall further

American tourists are feeling the depreciation of their currency. “The dollar is still massively overvalued in terms of purchasing power parity,” says an economist.

For UBS economist Daniel Kalt, the dollar is still overvalued.

Ron and Lucy are waiting at Zurich Airport for their return flight to Miami after a little tour of Europe. “Travelling abroad was funnier last year,” says Ron, speaking of the exchange rate.

