Dollar in Colombia faces a drop after three days of strong increases

Title: Dollar in Colombia Declines After Three Days of Strong Increases

Subtitle: US currency quoted at $4,077 pesos, representing a 1.61% decrease from the previous day

The price of the dollar in Colombia has given ground after experiencing three consecutive days of strong increases. On Friday, the US currency exceeded $4,100, but it is now quoted at $4,077 pesos, marking a drop of 66.89 pesos or a decrease of 1.61% compared to the previous day.

During the week, the foreign currency saw significant gains, amounting to $247 between Tuesday and Thursday. The trading range for the week varied between $3,898 and $4,114. In comparison, the TRM (Tasa Representativa del Mercado), the indicative exchange rate, decreased by 4.46% (190.4 pesos) compared to the same day of the previous year and by 2.39% (99.68 pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month.

According to experts, there are several factors influencing the fluctuation in the dollar’s value. One significant aspect is believed to be the macroeconomic component of the United States, which contributed to the recent significant escalation in its price. Additionally, the decrease in the US unemployment rate to 3.5% in July may have also influenced the dollar’s price.

In terms of regional trends, the dollar is experiencing negative variations in Mexico, Brazil, and Chile, with losses of 1.12%, 0.99%, and 0.63% respectively. However, in Peru, the dollar rose by 1.12%.

Analysts will continue to closely monitor the factors impacting the value of the dollar in Colombia as it remains subject to daily fluctuations.

This is how the dollar behaved in the last 15 days:

– August 4, 2023: 4,144.79 pesos

– August 3, 2023: 4,056.99 pesos

– August 2, 2023: 4,007.44 pesos

– August 1, 2023: 3,898.48 pesos

– July 31, 2023: 3,923.49 pesos

– July 29, 2023: 3,940.56 pesos

– July 28, 2023: 3,943.48 pesos

– July 27, 2023: 3,952.73 pesos

– July 26, 2023: 3,972.48 pesos

– July 25, 2023: 3,952.23 pesos

– July 24, 2023: 3,968.96 pesos

– July 23, 2023: 3,976.46 pesos

– July 22, 2023: 3,976.46 pesos

– July 21, 2023: 3,979.69 pesos

– July 20, 2023: 3,976.47 pesos

Overall, the fluctuating nature of the dollar’s value in Colombia reflects the current economic and geopolitical landscape, which continues to shape the global currency markets.

