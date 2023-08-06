Home » Dollar in Colombia faces a drop after three days of strong increases
Business

Dollar in Colombia faces a drop after three days of strong increases

by admin
Dollar in Colombia faces a drop after three days of strong increases

Title: Dollar in Colombia Declines After Three Days of Strong Increases

Subtitle: US currency quoted at $4,077 pesos, representing a 1.61% decrease from the previous day

Date: [Current Date]

The price of the dollar in Colombia has given ground after experiencing three consecutive days of strong increases. On Friday, the US currency exceeded $4,100, but it is now quoted at $4,077 pesos, marking a drop of 66.89 pesos or a decrease of 1.61% compared to the previous day.

During the week, the foreign currency saw significant gains, amounting to $247 between Tuesday and Thursday. The trading range for the week varied between $3,898 and $4,114. In comparison, the TRM (Tasa Representativa del Mercado), the indicative exchange rate, decreased by 4.46% (190.4 pesos) compared to the same day of the previous year and by 2.39% (99.68 pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month.

According to experts, there are several factors influencing the fluctuation in the dollar’s value. One significant aspect is believed to be the macroeconomic component of the United States, which contributed to the recent significant escalation in its price. Additionally, the decrease in the US unemployment rate to 3.5% in July may have also influenced the dollar’s price.

In terms of regional trends, the dollar is experiencing negative variations in Mexico, Brazil, and Chile, with losses of 1.12%, 0.99%, and 0.63% respectively. However, in Peru, the dollar rose by 1.12%.

Analysts will continue to closely monitor the factors impacting the value of the dollar in Colombia as it remains subject to daily fluctuations.

Related news:

See also  High Tech, the world of start-ups fears a nightmare 2023

[Add related news here]

This is how the dollar behaved in the last 15 days:

– August 4, 2023: 4,144.79 pesos
– August 3, 2023: 4,056.99 pesos
– August 2, 2023: 4,007.44 pesos
– August 1, 2023: 3,898.48 pesos
– July 31, 2023: 3,923.49 pesos
– July 29, 2023: 3,940.56 pesos
– July 28, 2023: 3,943.48 pesos
– July 27, 2023: 3,952.73 pesos
– July 26, 2023: 3,972.48 pesos
– July 25, 2023: 3,952.23 pesos
– July 24, 2023: 3,968.96 pesos
– July 23, 2023: 3,976.46 pesos
– July 22, 2023: 3,976.46 pesos
– July 21, 2023: 3,979.69 pesos
– July 20, 2023: 3,976.47 pesos

Overall, the fluctuating nature of the dollar’s value in Colombia reflects the current economic and geopolitical landscape, which continues to shape the global currency markets.

You may also like

Expectations for US inflation on Thursday. China’s is...

China Cinda to Auction Non-Performing Debt Assets Including...

Integration of Credit Suisse: According to a media...

Rdc, “there are those who fan the fire...

Climate change: France: postman against heat deaths

Lenovo Unveils Flagship 49-inch Fish Screen Monitor, ThinkVision...

Second home, here’s where to invest: Tuscany in...

That’s how it works in practice

Big US Banks Face $262 Billion in Deposit...

Messina Denaro, the disease worsens: subjected to a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy