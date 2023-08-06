Home » Arrest and Increase in Drug Trafficking: Holguín Cuban Caught Selling Marijuana and Hashish
Title: Cuban Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Holguín as Drug Trade Surges

Holguín police have apprehended a Cuban citizen, Leandro Santiesteban Torres, for allegedly selling marijuana and hashish in the eastern city. The arrest follows revelations made by the Facebook profile “Hunter Hunted,” associated with the Ministry of the Interior (MININT). Surprisingly, the accused had no previous criminal record and was known for his talent as a cement sculptor.

Law enforcement officials discovered that Torres had decided to change his life path and became involved in the drug trade. Disturbingly, he even sold drugs, including marijuana and hashish, to minors. Currently facing charges related to drug trafficking, investigations are underway to identify the origin of the illegal substances.

The incident comes in the wake of a concerning trend of increasing drug trafficking in Cuba, particularly through airports and coastal areas. Alexis Batista Cegrera, the Director of International Relations at the Ministry of Justice (MINJUS), confirmed this disquieting development in July of this year.

In 2022 alone, the Border Guard Troops, along with their collaborators, seized a staggering 3,512 kilograms of drugs through 729 “recall events.” This figure significantly surpasses that of 2021, which recorded the interception of 277 similar events across the Cuban coast.

Analysis reveals that the José Martí International Airport in Havana serves as the primary detection point for drug trafficking, followed closely by the air terminals in Matanzas, Holguín, and Santiago de Cuba. Together, these four border points account for an alarming 77% of all identified drug trafficking cases.

Experts from the General Customs of the Republic highlighted that while cocaine remains prevalent, evidence suggests a growing variety of drugs being trafficked, including marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids, and synthetic drugs such as ecstasy, which were previously undetected at the border.

Further reports by the Cuban News Agency (ACN) disclose that Customs forces seized an additional 14 kilograms of drugs during the first five months of this year alone. These operations involved both Cuban nationals (12 individuals) and foreigners from various countries.

The Cuban authorities are facing an uphill battle to combat the rise in drug trafficking, which poses serious threats to public health and safety. The government is expected to strengthen measures and coordination between relevant agencies in an effort to curb this alarming trend.

As investigations continue to unfold, it is crucial for the authorities to apprehend and dismantle the networks behind drug trafficking to safeguard the well-being of Cuban society.

