Dombrovskis, on Wednesday the new EU Stability Pact

“On the new tax rules we are preparing a legislative proposal for Wednesday, we are on the right track”. The theme is to have “a balance: on the one hand providing more flexibility for the member states and on the other hand preserving transparency, a common treatment of the member states” with “numerical benchmarks””. «I hope that when we are ready to share this balancing solution we will present it». This was stated by the vice president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis answering a question on the subject at an event organized by Bruegel in Brussels.