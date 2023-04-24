Hamas: The Palestinian resistance is working and will work to free the prisoners, whatever the cost

A member of the Hamas leadership in the Gaza Strip, Zakaria Abu Muammar, affirmed that the Palestinian resistance is working and will work to liberate the prisoners in the occupation prisons, whatever the price.

Abu Muammar said during the opening ceremony of the National Exhibition (We Breathe Freedom) in Gaza City today, Monday: “We all line up behind the cause of our heroic prisoners until they are liberated from the prisons of the Zionist occupation.”

He added: We promised the heroic prisoners that we are working to liberate them and break their chains.

Abu Muammar stressed that the issue of prisoners must remain present at all times, calling for exposing the occupation practices against them.

In the context, Hamas mourned the death of the martyr, Suleiman Ayesh Hussein Awaid (20 years), from the Aqabat Jaber camp in Jericho, who was killed by the fire of the occupation forces during their storming of the camp at dawn today, Monday.

She stressed that the blood of martyrdom will not be in vain, and that the Palestinian people will remain in the covenant of loyalty to Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa until the demise of the brutal occupation of the land and sanctities.

Hamas said in a press statement issued by it, “The repeated targeting of the Aqabat Jabr camp by the occupation forces will not break the resolve of our people and its heroic resistance fighters in confronting the crimes of the occupation and its settlers.”

And she stressed that the refugee camps, which bear witness to the ongoing crime of the occupation, will be, as always, a reservoir for the revolution.