Ferrari lifts the veil on the new Purosange, the first 4-door, four-seater Red. The starting price in Italy will be 390 thousand euros with deliveries starting from the second quarter of 2023 in Europe and 3Q 2023 in the United States. Pre-orders for the Purosangue have probably already exceeded 2,000 units. To maintain exclusivity, Ferrari said Purosangue deliveries will not exceed 20% of the automaker’s total sales. According to press sources, orders could reach 6 thousand units and according to Automotive News in the light of pre-orders Ferrari could consider closing the collection.

In light of these data, the Purosangue is confirmed as one of the growth drivers since it is an additional family, Equita underlines that it expected an even higher starting price, but in any case believes that there will be increases due to customizations. The average price of Ferrari models currently on the market, excluding limited editions, is € 310,000.

Banca Akros had assumed an average price of 300 thousand euros and a sale of about 1,250 vehicles starting from 2023, now with the higher price it could lead to lower volumes but at the same time higher margins.

At Piazza Affari the Ferrari title today marks a marked rise of 2% with a peak at 201.60 euros.

Vineyard: Please don’t call it an SUV

The Maranello crossover will lead the supercar manufacturer into a new era of broader appeal being the most utilitarian model of the company in its 75-year history. Purosangue represents a break with the typical Red cars but “please don’t call it SUV, because it isn’t,” said the CEO. Benedetto Vigna to journalists in Maranello. “It’s a Ferrari”.

Vigna’s comment indicates that the world‘s best-known high-performance car maker is still grappling with a segment that prancing horse purists in some sense disown. In 2016, when asked if Ferrari would ever consider producing a crossover, then CEO Sergio Marchionne replied: “You should shoot me first.” Crossovers and SUVs tend to be less agile than models Ferrari lovers are used to driving.

“We had a lot of discussions about what kind of engine to mount on the Purosangue,” said Enrico Galliera, Ferrari’s marketing and sales director. “In the end we decided on an internal combustion engine, as we were unwilling to compromise and we knew that was what our most loyal customers wanted.” Giving people something like an SUV without upsetting Ferrari lovers isn’t the only common thread that Maranello is following.

The transition to electric thrusters it will be necessary to comply with emissions regulations, but the manufacturer will also have to meet the expectations of a select clientele paying millions for a piece of automotive glory. After delivering just over 11,100 vehicles last year, Vigna in June outlined Ferrari’s battery strategy, which predicts a first fully electric model in about three years. Battery and plug-in hybrid cars are expected to make up 60% of the Ferrari portfolio by 2026.