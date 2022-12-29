Home Business Dotstay is now listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Stock Exchange
Dotstay is now listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Stock Exchange

Borsa Italiana welcomes Dotstay which is now listed on the Professional Segment of Euronext Growth Milan (EGM) of Borsa Italiana. This represents the twenty-sixth admission on EGM of 2022, thus bringing the number of companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 190.

During the placement phase, Dotstay raised €2.2 million.

In detail, the company is active in the real estate sector as a relocation and property management operator for medium-long term leases in Milan. The Dotstay platform allows anyone who has to move to a new city to be guided at 360° by a personal assistant in the relocation process.

The company also offers property owners both property management and leasing services.

