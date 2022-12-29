Borsa Italiana welcomes Dotstay which is now listed on the Professional Segment of Euronext Growth Milan (EGM) of Borsa Italiana. This represents the twenty-sixth admission on EGM of 2022, thus bringing the number of companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 190.

During the placement phase, Dotstay raised €2.2 million.

In detail, the company is active in the real estate sector as a relocation and property management operator for medium-long term leases in Milan. The Dotstay platform allows anyone who has to move to a new city to be guided at 360° by a personal assistant in the relocation process.

The company also offers property owners both property management and leasing services.