61-year-old Dirk, the attacker’s father, has been untraceable since December 23, when he left a restaurant to visit a friend. The searches were unsuccessful

Been missing for almost a week. On 23 December, all traces of Dirk Brünker, the 61-year-old father of Kai, a forward from Magdeburg (German second division), went missing. The man disappeared after going to a restaurant on the evening of Friday 23 December. At the end of dinner he had let the diners know that he wanted to visit a friend: on the way he would have had to cross the Brigach, the river that cuts Villingen in two.

THE SITUATION

On Wednesday, five days after the disappearance, the police, activated from the first hours of the disappearance, moved using over 100 agents, dogs and helicopters. However, there are still no traces of the man. Using a thermal imaging camera didn’t help tracking him down either. “We are investigating in all directions, we are not excluding any leads,” a police spokesman said. Through social media Kai Brünker wanted to thank the followers who are supporting him in these hours of anxiety and anguish: “My family and I are overwhelmed by your participation in my father’s research. We would like to thank you for this. There is nothing more important than family. Appreciate yours and enjoy the time spent with your loved ones.” With the hope of hugging his father quickly.

