Double-digit growth in headhunters: Key2people closes 2022 with revenues up 17%

Executive search companies are going through a phase of particular effervescence which has been going on since at least 2021 and where there do not seem to be substantial trend changes even in 2023. Key2people, for example, closed 2022 with a turnover of over 21 million euros, recording a 17% increase for executive search services compared to 2021. The 2022 results come after a record 2021, closed with a +33% increase in revenues and with positive prospects for this year as well, as explained by the Chief Executive Officer Cristina Calabrese: «2023 is proving to be a year of further great satisfaction and allows us to look to the future with optimism: we note a high effervescence in the market, particularly in the industrial sector, in that of Infrastructures and in the system Financial, confirming that companies continue to invest. We aim to generate impact in management choices, aware that, as never before, we play a fundamental role in identifying Merit and Competence as the key values ​​underlying the construction of the managerial class».

In the case of Key2people all activities are growing: Executive Search and Board Services, sectors that see the company among the market leaders thanks to its over twenty years of experience, at the service of businesses and increasingly also of institutions. A plus sign also for Advisory, the segment for Organizational Consulting and Change Management, which today represents 36% of Key2people’s total turnover.

On the subject of building the executive class, the executive search company also acts as an advisor in support of companies and institutions to translate value and cultural systems into leadership models also to bring young managers to top positions: «In Italy – observes Calabrese – only 14% of executives are under 40 and the speed of innovation and technological and cultural discontinuities clash with this figure, which we are committed to raising also through our professional contribution».