Double-digit increases to spend holidays in the mountains in view of the upcoming winter season. The average price increases are 17% compared to 2021 and +38% compared to 2019, while in the past summer season the costs of staying in a hotel recorded a +12% compared to the previous year. In the time segment of the Christmas holidays the increase is 13% on 2021 and 26% on 2019. Thus the average daily cost of a room in a 4-star hotel in the mountains goes from 386.3 euros in winter 2021 to 439, 5 this year. The main cause, in addition to the increase in the cost of energy and inflation, is identified in the propensity of Italians to spend their savings on travel. In other words, encouraging signals for the hospitality market, which however clash with the shortage of workers in the structures: 83% of Italian hotels have difficulty finding staff, especially if qualified.

This is what a survey carried out by Albergatore Pro, a community of hoteliers, reveals by probing the rates of around 400 hotels in the mountains by aggregating the data. «It emerges that tourism has withstood inflation and Italians have chosen to continue spending on travel despite the high costs – explains Gian Marco Montanari, managing director of Albergatore Pro -. In our opinion, until a few years ago, the Italian user wondered what he could do after saving, while today he wonders what he can put aside once all expenses have been incurred, including those for travel. In this regard, we have gone from an average savings of 10-13% on income in the first 20 years of the millennium to 1.5% in 2022″.