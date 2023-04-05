Dr Martens is ready to produce the iconic amphibians also in recycled leather from 2024

The footwear brand Dr Martens also choose the green road for production. As reported by the foreign press and Pambianconews, starting from 2024 the British house will start using recycled leather at its Northampton plant for the manufacture of some of its iconic amphibians. The brand will be part of a group of investors ready to inject 18 million dollars (about 16 million and 500 thousand euros) in the producer of sustainable and recycled leather Gen Phoenix (formerly ELeather).

READ ALSO: Dr Martens, London calling: Permira takes profit. Ready the quotation

Dr Martens, one of the investors in the new project is also Jaguar Land Rover

Among the financiers of the project there are also the multinational car company Jaguar Land Rover e la holding Tapestry with its brands Coach e Kate Spade. The new funds, announced in the recent rebranding of Gen Phoenix, will allow the company to expand into new markets after making a significant impact in addressing the problem of material waste on a large scale.

READ ALSO: Golden Goose announces the majority investment by the Permira Funds

As Pambianconews always reports, the English brand chooses to embrace a sustainable cause which increasingly reflects the intent of fashion & luxury brands to approach a new generation of consumers who are increasingly attentive to the sustainability and traceability of the products they buy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

