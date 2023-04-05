Yesterday Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next weeks. In addition to the already known titles, namely Ghostwire: Tokyo e Minecraft Legendsin the coming days the catalog will also welcome Iron Brigade 6 e NHL 2023to which is added the welcome return of Goat Simulator.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud and PC:

Goat Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console and PC) – Available now Loop Hero (Console and PC) – Available now

(Console and PC) – Available now Iron Brigade (Cloud and Console) – April 6th

(Cloud and Console) – April 6th Ghostwire: Tokyo (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 12th

(Cloud, Console and PC) – April 12th NHL 23 (Console with EA Play) – April 13th

(Console with EA Play) – April 13th Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 18th Simultaneously with the list of upcoming titles, Microsoft has also released the list of games that will leave the catalog on April 15th. Here is the complete list: Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console e PC)

Moonglow Bay (Cloud, Console e PC)

Panzer Corps II (PC)

Rainbox Six Extraction (Cloud, Console e PC)

The Dungeon of Neheulbeuk (Cloud, Console e PC)

The Long Dark (Cloud, Console e PC)

The Riftbreaker (Cloud, Console e PC)

