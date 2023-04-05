Home World Tokyo and Minecraft Legends and much more
World

Tokyo and Minecraft Legends and much more

by admin
Tokyo and Minecraft Legends and much more

Yesterday Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next weeks. In addition to the already known titles, namely Ghostwire: Tokyo e Minecraft Legendsin the coming days the catalog will also welcome Iron Brigade 6 e NHL 2023to which is added the welcome return of Goat Simulator.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud and PC:

  • Goat Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available now
  • Loop Hero (Console and PC) – Available now
  • Iron Brigade (Cloud and Console) – April 6th
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 12th
  • NHL 23 (Console with EA Play) – April 13th
  • Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 18th

Simultaneously with the list of upcoming titles, Microsoft has also released the list of games that will leave the catalog on April 15th. Here is the complete list:

  • Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console e PC)
  • Moonglow Bay (Cloud, Console e PC)
  • Panzer Corps II (PC)
  • Rainbox Six Extraction (Cloud, Console e PC)
  • The Dungeon of Neheulbeuk (Cloud, Console e PC)
  • The Long Dark (Cloud, Console e PC)
  • The Riftbreaker (Cloud, Console e PC)

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.

See also  Ramallah revolt against the NPC: "Enough Abu Mazen. We want to vote"

MX Video – Xbox Game Pass

You may also like

Viewing the World·U.S. Political Situation|Trump Arrives in New...

“We want to make a show”, Claudione and...

Ivana Knol in the gym | Fun

Türkiye: united in pain and in the Resurrection

In Afghanistan, the Taliban banned Afghan women from...

Udinese news / Sigh of relief for Sottil:...

Trump: ‘My only crime was defending America from...

Haiti: Minister Emmelie Prophet, symbol of incompetence –...

flexible work as a new currency of exchange

Nikola Otašević played concrete league in football |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy