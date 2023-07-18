Home » More than 100 McDonald’s employees in the UK report sexual assault, harassment and discrimination
More than 100 McDonald's employees in the UK report sexual assault, harassment and discrimination

More than 100 (including former) employees of the McDonald’s fast-food chain have reported sexual assaults, harassment, racism and bullying. This was reported by the BBC, the English public television, which in an investigation made it known that the workers, some as young as 17, are almost routinely groped and harassed.

The reactions

Britain’s equality body said it was “concerned” about the girl’s findings BBC and is launching a new email hotline. McDonald’s said it had “fallen low” and apologized “profoundly”. She added that all employees deserve to work in a safe, respectful and inclusive workplace.

Anti-Harassment Agreement

The BBC began investigating working conditions at McDonald’s in February after the company signed a legally binding agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) pledging to protect staff from sexual harassment .

At the time, McDonald’s had insisted: “We already have a solid track record in this industry.” But the BBC investigation revealed a very different picture. Of the more than 100 employee allegations, 31 involved sexual assault and 78 sexual harassment. But there were also 18 allegations of racism and 6 people denounced homophobia.

