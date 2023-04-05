Certainly, Rudy Gobert took just eight shots and was off the court for the final four minutes Tuesday night, but his impact in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ momentous success over the Brooklyn Nets slats (102-107) is measured far beyond beyond the numbers. “He played a great game” simply summarized his coach, Chris Finch, reading the stats sheet of the French pivot (12 points to 5 of 8 on shots, 12 rebounds in 34 minutes), welcoming in particular the spaces that the Frenchman had been able to create to facilitate the game on the outskirts.