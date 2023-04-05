In a vehement way, the mayor of Timana, Marco Adrián Artunduaga Gómez, indicated that from the Departmental Administration, politicking is being carried out with infrastructure projects. According to the president, the urgent interventions were not taken into account by the Government.

By: Gloria Camargo

Strong statements delivered to Diario del Huila, the mayor of the municipality of Timaná, Marco Adrián Artunduaga Gómez, after responding to the accusations against him where, according to councilor Oscar Murcia Silva, due to his lack of management and signatures, the Government of Huila, it cannot carry out the works that the communities need.

Silva added that there are $7,500 million that would be lost for the municipality and where the communities would be the main victims. He added that although the mayor and the governor are from different political sides, the governor has shown himself willing to carry out works to benefit the communities, while the municipal president only signs projects that fit his political interests.

However, Artunduaga Gómez indicated that this information “lacks the truth, is malicious, yellowish, and borders on the reality of what is happening in the municipality.

To be more precise in the project of the governorship, this was socialized with the undersigned and governor Luis Enrique Dussán. During the second year of the government, a technical table was held in which we agreed on the points to intervene. The commitment was that I, as mayor, would prepare the consultancy for the implementation of the fingerprint plate at a cost of approximately $100 million, where difficult-to-access points were highlighted and that were within the Municipal Development Plan”, he established in the first place.

At the same time, he added that in said agreement the displacement of the technical planning team to the strategic points with the surveyors had been agreed, however, during the second and third year, no actions were carried out.

“We handed over the studies and the Government did not execute anything. But in the course of this year we began to socialize some points, and it was where we found out about a situation that I am going to tell you about, ”he added.

Question of politicking?

According to Artunduaga Gómez, during the socialization days, the communities were the ones who notified him that the governor had sent “a friend of his, and who at that time is a candidate for mayor’s office, that different sections for intervention, which also did not They are difficult to access but they are required, but they are not part of the footprint plate inventory, but the candidate also went and told a number of lies,” he said.

The official also expressed that part of the lies that were told to the community of several villages in the municipality consisted of the modification to the project because the Administration had no budget, and that he had not managed anything during the last four years.

“This situation is very strange to me and also that this represents a breach of the agreement, and a possible patrimonial detriment because previous designs have been elaborated with the governor, but now at the whim of the man and his local candidate, they want to turn it into a political issue and stop making footprints in La Minchala, Cascajal, Mantagua and Sicandé, places that when there is a winter wave absolutely no one goes up to do them in front of the house of a friend of the candidate for mayor. That is not development for the municipality, it is a political issue, ”he pointed out.

Differences in the sections

It should be remembered that on March 22, the Government of Huila, headed by Eliana Paola Conde Gutiérrez, Secretary of Roads and Infrastructure, (whom the Diario del Huila has tried to interview on several occasions), sent a notification to the Mayor’s Office about “Placas Huellas and Urban Paving Projects – Request for Certifications for Project Approval by SGR”, according to the local president, the sections that had been previously agreed are not established.

The document states that “the Department of Huila assumed the realization of the respective studies, designs and technical structuring under the requirements and guidelines referred to by the General System of Royalties (SGR) framed in the consultancies contracted for this purpose by the Government of Huila, for the presentation of (3) three projects where an approximate investment of $7,500,000,000 is expected”.

The project consists of two projects of 3,000 linear meters of footprint plate and also a project of 1,140 linear meters of Urban Paving in Timaná, located at: Vereda Palmito – Sector Clavijo, Vereda San Antonio, Vereda Paquies, Vereda Loma Larga, Vereda Loma Larga , Vereda Quinche – Cruce and Vereda La Sabaneta.

In addition to the Ruta 45 Junction – Swamps, Ruta 45 Junction – Swamps, Paraíso Junction – Santa Barbara, San Antonio – Cozanza Junction, Paraíso Junction – Alto Santa Bárbara, Route 45 Junction, El Tejar, Santa Bárbara Junction – Alto Naranjal, Timaná – Potrerillos – Elias Crossing, Meteoric Crossing – La Florida – Tobo, Timana – San Marcos – Loma Larga, Timana – San Marcos – Loma Larga, and San Isidro – San Antonio.

While in the urban road network, interventions were announced in: Calle 9 between Cra 9 and 11 – Barrio Centenario, Calle 10 between Cra 9 and 11 – Barrio Centenario, Calle 15 between Cra 5 and 7 – Barrio Libertador, Cra 2 between Calle 13 and 14 – Neighborhood Convivir, in front of Colegio Naranjal – Centro Poblado.

municipal position

These intervention proposals were rejected by the president, who pointed out that a clear response was sent from his Administration.

“I am telling you to respect the agreement we made. The Government of Huila in these three years has not built even half a meter of footprint plate in Timana and had been waiting precisely for this campaign time to send its candidate to publicize the project, going over the mayor, and not only in the improvement of roads, but also of the gas pipeline, construction of an educational center and which I contributed my own resources for $10 million, home improvement maintenance. And that is what makes the government angry, that I do not allow that to become a political issue.

According to the official letter sent by the Mayor’s Office of Timana to the Department, “that by the Government of Huila and the Secretariat of roads and infrastructure, transgress the guidelines for the management of the tertiary network, the development plan “Agreement for a new Timaná with equity for all”, and the prioritization and targeting of the municipal road network, ignoring the improvement work that this administration has been carrying out in this field”.

In addition, an observation is established where “there is no evidence that the prioritized sectors in 2022 are fully included in the projects under formulation according to the information requested and subsequently sent on June 16, 2022 with the documents of the topographic survey georeferenced for 2400 ml of footprint plate, which are prioritized for the execution of the Municipality of Timaná and the Departmental Administration, according to the inventory of roads of difficult access, determining the following sectors.

Potential loss of resources

In the same way, before the accusations that he would be responsible for the loss of the millionaire resources, Artunduaga added that in the first place these resources would be invested in places that, although they need intervention, are not the most urgent in the face of the communities’ claims.

And he added that “I point out that the Governor is a liar and is doing politics with this fingerprint plate project. We also have some housing improvement and housing construction projects, where the governor at this point has not even sent the contractors to start these works.

He is waiting for June to arrive, for the campaigns to arrive, because I have to say something and it is clear that he has sent a friend, I repeat, who is a candidate for mayor for the Liberal Party to socialize our Projects.

Where are the projects not socialized by the Mayor, but rather by the candidates for the Mayor’s Office? That is what is happening in the department of Huila. I met with 10 mayors during a municipal summit in Cartagena and we talked about exactly the same thing, ”he concluded.