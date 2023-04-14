The Covenant is the next film directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The actor said the director gave him unusual advice: don’t memorize his character’s lines!

Jake Gyllenhaal will be among the protagonists of The Covenantwar film directed by Guy Ritchie. The actor told some anecdotes about the film’s working period, during which the director gave him some truly unique advice.

Set during the war in Afghanistan, US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) is in charge of inspecting the territory with the help of an Afghan interpreter, Ahmed (Dar Salim). However, their unit falls into an enemy ambush and the two of them are the only ones to survive and they will have to work together to be able to escape the enemies. When John returns home, he discovers that Ahmed and his family have been denied safe passage to the USA, so he decides to return to the war zones to retrieve his friend before it’s too late.

Interviewed for the podcast Hot Ones, Gyllenhaal recalled the extravagant advice of Guy Ritchie for him when the shooting of the film began. The actor revealed that the original script of Ritchie it was only 50 pages, half the length considered standard for a script, and he admitted that working with the director was an inspiring experience:

“What I love most about my job is that you get to work with so many different minds. With Guy it was something I’ve never done before. He told me ‘Don’t memorize your lines’. The script was 50 pages , it wasn’t a complete script, usually it’s at least 110 pages. ‘What’s this?’ I asked him and he was like, ‘When you come to set, we’ll work on that and then you’re going to shoot the scene.’ I think it was one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever experienced, because you’re being asked to let go completely. Just go. , you try to figure out what to do and you do it together. I loved it.”

If the method suggested by Ritchie per Gyllenhaal will be a success or not, the film will tell us, which will arrive in American cinemas on April 21stwhile in Italy it will be released directly in streaming, on Prime Video on a date yet to be confirmed.