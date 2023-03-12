Home Business Drifting boat, Alarm Phone: “Exhausted migrants still at sea”
Massacre Migrants, Alarm Phone urges the Italian authorities to coordinate a rescue operation

It doesn’t stop migrant chaos off the coast of Italy: a boat coming from Libya is in trouble. This morning the NGO Alarm Phone he urged, through a tweet, the competent authorities to a rescue operation. “More than 24 hours after our initial notice to the authorities, they are exhausted and still at seato fight the wind and adverse weather conditions. We urge the authorities to coordinate a rescue as soon as possible and bring people to safety in Italy!”, reads the social network.

During the night, the NGO, created by a network of activists to alert the sea ​​rescue, he had tweeted, about the boat adrift in the waves since yesterday Central Mediterranean: “We have lost contact with the 47 people and we are very worried! The so-called Libyan coast guard told us that the Italian authorities would coordinate the rescue but did not give any information. People need to be rescued and brought to safety in Europe now“.

