Commissioner for drought, the control room and the executive branch

Il government decided to to accelerate on the topic of emergencies Drought and wants to nominate as soon as possible a Special Commissioner able to address the delicate issue. The premier Melons pointed out the features of this figure. “It takes one competent person“, is the message delivered, but, says a source, there are no vetoes and the choice – we read in La Stampa – is part of a more general agreement on the great round of by name which is being discussed. In the end, the commissioner could be the same Matthew Salvini, that he was skeptical of this figure, or at least one personality welcome to Lega. “We have inherited a complex issue – Meloni recalls during his speech in the Senate in view of the European Council – we are aiming for a extraordinary water plan using new technologies and we intend to find a commissioner who has executive powers with respect to the decisions of the control room“.

The emergency – continues La Stampa – it broke out more than a month agoPrime Minister Georgia Melons he had presided over the control room on March 1, announcing a standard package and the appointment of a commissioner who, however, did not arrive; yesterday the table on the water met again and the decree should be passed next week. The meeting was coordinated by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and the ministers Francesco took part LollobrigidaNello MusumeciRaffaele Dense and Roberto Calderoli. As told by the Minister of the Environment Pichetto Fratin (absent, because in New York), they are almost there 8 billion of euros to make the worksmoney already allocated but blocked by bureaucracybetween Pnrr funds (until 2026) and Cohesion and Development resources related to 2014-2020 programming.

