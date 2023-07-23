Duisburg orders 25 hydrogen buses: Newspaper for municipal economy

“I am pleased that by ordering the first 25 hydrogen buses we are taking another important step towards making public transport in Duisburg completely emission-free and sustainable. With this transformation, we will make a decisive contribution to climate protection and to increasing the quality of life in Duisburg,” explains DVG CEO Marcus Wittig.

DVG expects delivery of the eleven solo buses by the end of 2024 and the 14 articulated buses by the end of 2025. The drive consists of traction motors, each with an output of 160 kilowatts (solo vehicle) and 240 kilowatts (articulated). The buses have a range of up to 400 kilometers on one tankful.

The purchase of the first 25 hydrogen buses involves significant investments. Overall, the DVG expects an initial investment of around 20.5 million euros. It receives funding from the Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr (VRR) and expects total funding of around 6.8 million euros. (wa)

