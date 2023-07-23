Home » Ostoja Mijailović on Nikola Mirotic and Partizan | Sports
Ostoja Mijailović on Nikola Mirotic and Partizan | Sports

Ostoja Mijailović on Nikola Mirotic and Partizan | Sports

Ostoja Mijailović talked about Nikoli Mirotic and his arrival at Partizan.

Source: ATAImages

He confirmed that there was contact and wished Nikola all the best in his career. “I wouldn’t pay much attention to it, the situation is over for him and for us. A month and a half ago, Obradović called me and said that Mirotic was an option. It took two days for us from the management to find financial opportunities for Mirotic to sign for Partizan. If anyone thinks it’s easy, they’re seriously mistaken. After two days, the Administration gave the green light to Obradović to negotiate with him. When he finished with Barcelona, ​​he told us that there was pressure, that there were threats, we reacted immediately, but we realized that something was standing between us and that he would not sign what we offered him“, said Mijailović for “Max bet radio”.

He points out that the fans have no reason to worry. “He is not the only player who can play in Partizan, nor is Partizan the only club where Mirotic can play. Nobody is bigger than Partizan, and we wish him all the best. Let’s move on, nothing that bad happened,” concluded Mijailović.


