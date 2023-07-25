Home » St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican Unveils New Digital Sound System after 10 Months of Engineering
World

by admin
New Sound System Installed in St. Peter’s Basilica After 10 Months of Work

(Vatican City) – St. Peter’s Basilica, one of the most iconic landmarks in the Vatican, has recently undergone a major upgrade in its sound system. After a decade-old analog system, installed for the 2000 Jubilee, it has now been replaced with a cutting-edge digital sound system.

The decision to replace the old system was made with the aim of enhancing the experience for the millions of pilgrims who visit St. Peter’s Basilica each year. The new sound system is expected to provide better audio quality and create a more immersive environment during liturgical celebrations.

The project, which took ten months to complete, was carried out by a team of experts from the technical department of the Holy See’s Ministry of Communication, the technical office of St. Peter’s Engineering Agency, and Bose Professional. They worked tirelessly to ensure that the installation and testing of the new sound system went smoothly.

Carlo Carbone, an engineer involved in the project, spoke highly of the new system. He stated, “The new sound system allows people to participate more naturally in the liturgical celebration. The aural effect is perfect and accurate, without the reverberation typically found in a large closed room. The sound always seems to come from the altar, which is considered the central point of origin.”

The testing of the new sound system took place on the evening of July 21, followed by its official use during the mass led by Pope Francis on July 23. The improved clarity and quality of the audio were evident to all those present, elevating the spiritual experience within the basilica.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Rector of St. Peter’s Basilica, commended the collaboration between the different teams involved in the project. He described it as “significant teamwork” and praised the “beautiful synergy” that was achieved. The work was primarily conducted during the night hours when the basilica was closed, ensuring minimal disruption to regular services.

With the installation of the new sound system, St. Peter’s Basilica aims to continue providing a welcoming and spiritually fulfilling experience for all visitors. The upgrade demonstrates a commitment to maintaining the basilica’s status as a place of worship and a global symbol of faith.

For more information on this project and other news from the Vatican, visit www.vaticannews.cn.

